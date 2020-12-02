In Pics: Glimpses of Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's dreamy Darjeeling vacay

Model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are currently enjoying a holiday in West Bengal. The lovebirds, who recently trekked to Sandakphu, have been painting the internet red with breath taking pictures of their vacay.

On their way to Sandakphu, Milind and Ankita also camped at the Himalayan village of Kala Pokhri and shared the stunning view of Mt Everest and Kanchenjunga from Phalut.

Check out the glimpses of the dreamy vacation here: