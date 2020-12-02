Bollywood

In Pics: Glimpses of Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar's dreamy Darjeeling vacay

By FPJ Web Desk

Model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha Soman are currently enjoying a holiday in West Bengal.

Model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are currently enjoying a holiday in West Bengal. The lovebirds, who recently trekked to Sandakphu, have been painting the internet red with breath taking pictures of their vacay.

On their way to Sandakphu, Milind and Ankita also camped at the Himalayan village of Kala Pokhri and shared the stunning view of Mt Everest and Kanchenjunga from Phalut.

Check out the glimpses of the dreamy vacation here:

