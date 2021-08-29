e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

House near Kabul airport hit by rocket, say reportsNishad Kumar wins silver in High Jump T47 at 2020 Tokyo ParalympicsVinod Kumar wins bronze medal in Discus Throw F52 at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:29 PM IST

In Pics: Gauri Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together

Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a photograph, wherein we can see her sharing smiles with Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor, Sussane Khan and Shabinaa.
ANI
In Pics: Gauri Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together

In Pics: Gauri Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together

Advertisement

It's always fun meeting old friends after a long time. On Sunday, interior designer Gauri Khan, too seemed to have fun reuniting with close girl friends from the industry.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a photograph, wherein we can see her sharing smiles with Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor, Sussane Khan and Shabinaa.

"Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in," she captioned the post.

Sussane also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Gauri and others on her Instagram account.

Expressing her happiness meeting Gauri, Sussane wrote, "So lovely seeing you after so long Gstar @gaurikhan with the sweethearts @ektarkapoor @shabskofficial @neelamkotharisoni #sunshineandsmiles #sundayvibes."

Advertisement

Gauri is quite active on Instagram. She often gives the audience a sneak peek into her private life.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, shared a throwback image of all her brothers and sisters with the caption "Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared..."

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Gauri Khan reunites with daughter Suhana in Serbia; shares photos as they explore 'new destinations'...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal