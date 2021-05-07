In Pics: Gauahar Khan injured after a heavy frame falls on her

Back in March, Khan was issued a Non-Cooperation Directive for two months by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules by continuing to shoot despite testing positive for the virus.

Besides that, the Mumbai Police booked Gauahar for the same and registered an FIR after a complaint was lodged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against her.

According to the complaint, despite testing positive, she attended a film shoot and was moving around in public places unmindful that she was a carrier and could pose a threat to the general public, an official said.

Following the complaint, Gauahar's team had responded with a statement that said she had "tested negative in multiple reports" and that she was "a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC".

Gauahar made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year’, and was later seen in films such as ‘Game’, ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Begum Jaan’.

She also forayed the OTT space with the recent series ‘Tandav’, and won the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ in its seventh season.

Gauahar has been posting fun videos and pictures on Instagram to ensure that her fans are in high spirits during lockdown.

The actress, who got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar in December, lost her father a while back.