In Pics: Gauahar Khan arrives at Manish Malhotra's store with fiancé Zaid Darbar ahead of her wedding

The duo, who got engaged last month, will have an intimate ceremony in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Khan, known for films like "Ishaqzaade" and "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", had taken to Instagram to share the marriage date with her fans.

"It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," Khan had said in a statement.

The 37-year-old actress had sought blessings from her fans and thanked them for their continued love and the "outpour of warm wishes".

"We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat. All our love," she'd added.