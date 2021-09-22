In Pics: From swimming with sea turtle to posing in a sexy orange bikini - Ananya Panday's exotic Maldives vacay

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday had the time of her life in the Maldives and her posts on Instagram are a proof.

Over the last few days, Ananya has been treating her fans and followers with stunning pictures and videos from her exotic vacation. She reportedly returned to Mumbai earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Ananya shared a beautiful video of herself swimming with a green sea turtle.

"Swimming with the green sea turtle - one of the most humbling experiences of my life. Our planet is so big and beautiful and is home to such unique, magnificent creatures - we must protect it at all costs before it's too late," she captioned the video.

Ananya also shared a picture of herself enjoying the sunset which she chased and caught! Sharing the image, Ananya wrote, "Literally chased this sunset (and caught it)."

Ananya was seen sporting a yellow dress featuring a plunging neckline. Posing in the backdrop of the stunning setting sun, Ananya looked gorgeous in her no-makeup look.

A couple of days back, Ananya had posted pictures in a three-piece orange bikini as she sat on a pink floating flamingo.

In an earlier post, the actress shared a picture of herself in a black bikini. Ananya seemed to be posing inside her room during her vacation in the Maldives, as she captioned her selfie, "Hot mess".

Ananya tied her long, flowy hair and let her eyes do all the talking.

Take a look at her pictures here:

On the work front, Ananya has a film with Vijay Deverakonda titled 'Liger' and Shakun Batra's directorial next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She has also teamed up with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby's new film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the upcoming project is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:23 AM IST