In Pics: From Ranbir-Riddhima to Salman-Arpita, how B-town celebs celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2020

With the COVID-19 pandemic upon us, many Indians opted for a virtual Raksha Bandhan celebration. However, B-town seemed unstoppable and went ahead to meet their siblings and mark this festive affair.

From Ranbir and Raddhima Kapoor Sahani to Salman and Arpita Khan Sharma, here’s how Bollywood ‘bhais and behens’ celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2020.