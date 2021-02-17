In Pics: From Malaika Arora to Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood divas flaunt sexy midriff in gym wear

On Wednesday, Bollywood divas Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted in town as they stepped out after their gym session. Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy and Television actress Jasmin Bhasin were also captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai.
For her yoga session with producer Jacky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a burnt sienna colour sports bra and a pair of black leggings.
Malaika Arora, who leaves her fans gasping for air every time she steps out for her morning workout, once again proved that she can rock atheleisure like no one else.
The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' diva chose a grey melange co-ord set and completed her look with a pair of Rerbok's white sliders.
Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was clicked by the shutterbugs as she arrived at her dance class in Andheri. The actress, who will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', was seen flaunting her hour glass figure in an all-black ensemble.
Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday, who has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Ishaan Khattar, was also spotted on Monday. The 'Khaali Peeli' actress wore a yellow turtleneck halter top with highwaisted leggings by Sketchers.
Popular television actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jasmin Bhasin flaunted her washboard abs in an orange sports bra and black bottoms.
'Housefull 4' actress Pooja Hegde and Rhea Chakraborty were also spotted outside their gyms in rather laidback outfits.