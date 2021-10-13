In Pics: Freida Pinto is all smiles at her baby shower, thanks her 'awesome tribe of sisters'

Actress Frieda Pinto announced pregnancy with fiancé Cory Tran in June this year. After renovating her LA home, the actress took to Instagram to share some intimate stills from her baby shower.

Freida was all smiles as she wore a white maxi dress cradling her bump. The ceremony had a ‘fall theme’ with most of the décor and food in the colours white and orange.

She captioned the pictures as, “Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me. Thank you @mssonumb and @preetidesai for leading the charge and @lavieenfilters, @artemisporay and @thekace for bringing in the finishing touches so beautifully. I feel so blessed and lucky!”

Frieda and Cory have been engaged for over a year. Back in June, the 36-year-old shared a picture with him to announce her pregnancy and wrote, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!"

As the couple got closer to welcome a new family member, they decided to revamp the interiors of their LA home.

Frieda collaborated with close friend, interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk to design the house.

Freida announced her engagement in November 2019. She penned down a heartfelt note on Tran’s birthday, and shared it on Instagram with a reel of their pictures.

Posing with her engagement ring on a beach with Cory, she wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues.

Earlier, she was in a relationship with her "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Dev Patel for over six years but the two called it quits in December 2014. She started dating Cory in 2018.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 09:09 AM IST