In Pics: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar say 'I do' post their civil wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who got married on February 19 in a gala affair, have now dropped new pictures on social media from their civil wedding.

The couple registered their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Sharing the pictures from the day, Farhan and Shibani both wrote, "I do".

Loading View on Instagram

Farhan also thanked designer Sabyasachi for giving a "golden touch" to his outfit. "Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for giving my special day a unique golden touch like only you can," he wrote.

Shibani, on the other hand, wrote that she will always treasure her wedding saree which was designed by Anamika Khanna.

In another post, Shibani declared her love for Farhan by writing, "I love you @faroutakhtar".

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

In the pictures, the newly-weds can be seen holding hands and embracing each other, celebrating their union.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

The civil wedding was attended by the family members of both the bride and groom.

Farhan and Shibani took the plunge at a farmhouse in Khandala near Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family. Among those who were present were Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Rhea Chakraborty.

They recently also threw a star-studded reception party in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. A slew of celebrities walked into the party, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, among others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 03:57 PM IST