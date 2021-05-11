In Pics: Esha Deol, Remo D'souza, and Shatrughan Sinha spotted with family outside vaccination centres in Mumbai

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Bollywood actors have been urging their followers to take the COVID-19 vaccination. They have been sharing their photos too as they received their dose of the vaccine.

On Tuesday, several celebrities were spotted outside vaccination centres in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife, actor Esha Deol and choreographer and reality show judge Remo D'souza, with his wife Lizelle, were papped outside the vaccination centres.

Here are the pictures of celebrities who have received the vaccine today: