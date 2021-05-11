In Pics: Esha Deol, Remo D'souza, and Shatrughan Sinha spotted with family outside vaccination centres in Mumbai

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Bollywood actors have been urging their followers to take the COVID-19 vaccination. They have been sharing their photos too as they received their dose of the vaccine.
On Tuesday, several celebrities were spotted outside vaccination centres in Mumbai.
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife, actor Esha Deol and choreographer and reality show judge Remo D'souza, with his wife Lizelle, were papped outside the vaccination centres.
Here are the pictures of celebrities who have received the vaccine today:
Earlier today, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted outside Dadar vaccination center with son Arhaan Khan (18). Arbaaz had received the vaccine on Monday.
On Monday, several other Bollywood celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Geneia Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha among others took the jab.
Meanwhile, India is battling a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number of positive cases is rising every day.
The country reported 3.29 lakh new cases on Tuesday, according to the information shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
