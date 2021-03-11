In Pics: Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Sanjay Gupta arrive for promotions of 'Mumbai Saga'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama 'Mumbai Saga', featuring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, will debut in the theatres on March 19. Ahead of the release, the trio was spotted in Mumbai for the promotions of the upcoming film.

The film features an ensemble of actors Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte.

In the movie, while John portrays a gangster who aspires to rule Bombay, Emraan plays a cop who wants to kill John and win the prize money of Rs 10 crores.

The earlier released teaser of the film introduced John as a gangster who "rose from the streets of Bombay to rule Mumbai" while Emraan as a cop who "rose from the ghettos of Bombay to stop" his character, Amartya Rao.