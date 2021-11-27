In Pics: Doting dad Sunny Deol kisses son Karan on the forehead as latter cuts birthday cake with paparazzi

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol turned 31 on November 27, Saturday. To mark the occasion, the father-son duo organised a cake cutting photo-op with the paparazzi.

As Karan went on to cut his cake, Sunny leaned in and kissed his baby boy on the forehead.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Karan Deol is on cloud nine as he got the golden opportunity of working with his uncle Abhay Deol in the upcoming film 'Velley', produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Deven Munjal.

Karan feels that this dream-come-true opportunity is something he will cherish for a lifetime and he is keen on working with his uncle Abhay, whom he calls, "Dimpy chacha" with love. "I would like to thank 'Dimpy chacha' (uncle) for always having my back! He has always been an inspiration for me and working with him is something I will always cherish," he said.

This film is a remake of the Telugu crime comedy, 'Brochevarevarura'. Abhay Deol who was away from the screen for quite some time will be sharing the screen with Karan Deol.

The 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' actor further asserted that he is supremely thrilled for his next project. "I am excited for everyone to see what we have been shooting for," he concluded.

The film is set to release in theatres on December 10, 2021.

Besides that, he also has ‘Apne 2’ directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the first instalment starring Sunny, Bobby, and Dharmendra.

With Karan on board, Anil will direct three generations of Deols in one film. "I think it is not a pressure but a pleasure for me to bring three generations of actors in one film. The first part was a success. Hopefully things will fall in place at the right time and the film will release in the theatre,” he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:16 PM IST