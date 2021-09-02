In Pics: Doctors await post-mortem report of actor Sidharth Shukla outside Mumbai's Cooper hospital

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. He was 40. The actor's death was confirmed by Mumbai's Cooper hospital. According to one of the hospital officials he was brought dead to the hospital.

Senior doctor from the forensic department of Cooper hospital said they received the deceased body around 11.30 am and now they are conducting a post-mortem following which they will disclose the cause of death.

“Exact cause of death is still ascertain and it will be clear whether the Actor died of heart attack or some other reason,” he said.

Here are the pictures from the Juhu hospital:

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

(With inputs from ANI and Swapnil Mishra)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:44 PM IST