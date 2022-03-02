In Pics: Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Prabhas, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some got papped at Mumbai airport, others were seen at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Varun Dhawan was spotted at Dharma office in Khar. The handsome hunk wore pink t-shirt and brown pants for his outing,. Varun spotted and posed for the shutterbugs.

Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde made heads turn with their stylish outfits as they kicked-off 'Radhe Shyam' promotions in Mumbai. While Prabhas was seen wearing an oversized brown printed tee, matching jacket, and black pants, Pooja opted for high-waisted bootleg trousers and a black top.

While Disha Patani was snapped in Juhu and Alaya F was spotted outside her Kathak class in Khar, Janhvi Kapoor got papped in Bandra after her pilates.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, Govinda, Diana Penty were spotted at the airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Varun Dhawan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shraddha Kapoor with her father Shakti Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Prabhas | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Diana Penty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alaya F | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dino Morea | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:36 PM IST