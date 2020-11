Bollywood actors Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Satish Kaushik were among the others who were spotted in town.

Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde and Sunny Singh were also captured by the shutterbugs on Sunday.

Check out the pics here: