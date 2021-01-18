In Pics: Disha Patani makes a bold ‘winter’ fashion statement in a high neck super crop sweater

On work front, Disha will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha first worked with Salman in "Bharat" last year.

"Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after ‘Bharat'. When the film worked, I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for ‘Radhe' came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune," Disha told IANS.

Whether it is in "Kung Fu Yoga", "Baaghi 2", or "Bharat", the actress has done a lot of stunts. Being an adventure sports fan, Disha says she loves all the action.

"If I talk about my habit of watching films, I watched a lot of action and horror film while growing up. I love watching bad girls who kick ass and punch the boys! So, action is definitely something I love doing."

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, "Ek Villain 2". The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film "Malang".

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.