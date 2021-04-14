Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

'Malang' actress Disha Patani was spotted in Mumbai, on Wednesday, as she arrived at Foodhall in Linking Road, Santacruz.

In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai
In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai

'Malang' actress Disha Patani was spotted in Mumbai, on Wednesday, as she arrived at Foodhall in Linking Road, Santacruz.

She was seen flaunting her envious figure in a crop hoodie and black wide leg pants. Patani completed her look with a cap, a waist pouch and white sliders.

In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor, who's been busy working on her upcoming projects, jetted off to Goa today. The 'Roohi' actress was captured by the shutterbugs at the airport.

In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai
In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor was spotted at a dubbing studio in the city.

In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan and others were also seen in town.

Riteish and Genelia with kids
Riteish and Genelia with kids
Arjun
Arjun
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Kartik
Kartik
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan
In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in