In Pics: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai

'Malang' actress Disha Patani was spotted in Mumbai, on Wednesday, as she arrived at Foodhall in Linking Road, Santacruz.
She was seen flaunting her envious figure in a crop hoodie and black wide leg pants. Patani completed her look with a cap, a waist pouch and white sliders.
Janhvi Kapoor, who's been busy working on her upcoming projects, jetted off to Goa today. The 'Roohi' actress was captured by the shutterbugs at the airport.
Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor was spotted at a dubbing studio in the city.
Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan and others were also seen in town.
