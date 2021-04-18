In pics: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives amid Mumbai lockdown

Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning as they reportedly jetted off to the Maldives.
While they have never confessed or admitted to be in a relationship with each other, Disha and Tiger are often spotted together in the city.
While Disha was seen in a light pink crop top, blue shrug and ripped blue jeans with a pink mask, Tiger was seen in an all-black look. He wore a black shirt, black pants, dark sunglasses and a face mask.
Earlier today, Disha shared a picture from what appeared to be the airport lounge. The Malang actress was seen sitting on a leather couch, showing the peace sign while pouting with her eyes closed.
Disha and Tiger have joined other B-Town celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Riteish Deshmukh, who left the city to holiday and reside elsewhere for the time being.
As of now, cinema halls have been shut, and the Maharashtra government has ordered all film and TV shoots to be stopped immediately amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. The film also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.
Apart from that, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in Ek Villain 2. Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.
On the other hand, Tiger has some interesting films lined up including Ganapath and Heropanti 2.