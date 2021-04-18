In pics: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives amid Mumbai lockdown

Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning as they reportedly jetted off to the Maldives.

While they have never confessed or admitted to be in a relationship with each other, Disha and Tiger are often spotted together in the city.

While Disha was seen in a light pink crop top, blue shrug and ripped blue jeans with a pink mask, Tiger was seen in an all-black look. He wore a black shirt, black pants, dark sunglasses and a face mask.

Earlier today, Disha shared a picture from what appeared to be the airport lounge. The Malang actress was seen sitting on a leather couch, showing the peace sign while pouting with her eyes closed.

Check their pictures here: