In Pics: Dia Mirza ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi at her Bandra residence

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, February 15. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at in Bandra's Bell Air Apartments, in Mumbai.

The couple reportedly exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family members. The ceremony was also attended by Mirza's BFF actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Check out the pictures here: