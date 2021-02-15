In Pics: Dia Mirza ties the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi at her Bandra residence

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, February 15. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at in Bandra's Bell Air Apartments, in Mumbai.
The couple reportedly exchanged vows in the presence of close friends and family members. The ceremony was also attended by Mirza's BFF actress Aditi Rao Hydari.
Check out the pictures here:
Aditi took part in the age-old Joota Chupai Rasam and also shared a picture on her Instagram stories. Sharing it, she pulled Rekhi's legs and wrote, "Always got your back father."
Here are the videos from the venue:
Dia Mirza reportedly dated with Vaibhav for quite some time before taking the plunge. However, they never spoken about it publicly.
Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd.
He was earlier married to popular yoga instructor and psychotherapist Sunaina Rekhi.
Meanwhile, Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways back in 2019, after being together for 11 years.