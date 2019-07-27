In Pics: Despite heavy rains, Celebrities spotted across Mumbai

Malaika Arora who has been making the headlines everyday was snapped at the airport yesterday returning from an event in Delhi. The diva was seen wearing a red Reebok sports bra with black pants and a white jacket. She paired the look with a half updo and black and white sports shoes.
Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted at the airport in a casual look, she was wearing a plain white loose tank top, with blue jeans and paired them with classic black shoes and sunglasses. Rakul was last seen with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyar De.
Actress Diana Penty made a style statement at the airport in her jeans jacket and matching pants with a plain white crop-top. She carried a red purse with her, while matched her white shoes with her outfit.
Sunny Singh was spotted returning home in casual blue jeans and a blue tank top. The actor was last seen in 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', but hasn't announced any projects yet.
Some of the other actors and filmmakers spotted around the city were Govinda, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who is gearing up for Bhramhstra, and Zoya Akhtar who is currently working on a Ghost series with Netflix.
Bollywood mom's Mira Rajput and Sunny Leone were spotted amid Mumbai rains on Saturday. Mira was snapped outside a clinic in Bandra while Sunny was spotted while on her way home with Noah Singh Weber.
Photos by Viral Bhaiyani
