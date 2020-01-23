In pics: Deepika Padukone's oversized knitwear can fit two

Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. The actor was spotted at the airport, on Thursday and her airport ensemble has once again caught our attention.

The actress, who was felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum, for her contribution to mental health awareness in Davos, was all smiles as she strutted towards her car. After giving us some major fashion goals with her blue gown Alex Perry gown and black pantsuit, the leggy lass kept her fashion foot forward as she landed in Mumbai from Switzerland.