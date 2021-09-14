e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:02 PM IST

In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and other b-town celebs spotted in Mumbai

The 'Padmaavat' actress was seen wearing a green co-ord set with an oversized coat.
FPJ Web Desk
In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and other b-town celebs spotted in Mumbai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has a lot of projects in their kitty, on Tuesday jetted off from Mumbai. She was spotted at the Kalina airport, in Mumbai.

The 'Padmaavat' actress was seen wearing a green co-ord set with an oversized trench coat. She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was spotted after his gym session.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the success of her recent release 'Mimi', was seen at Bastian restaurant in Worli. Sanon looked elegant in an all-white outfit.

Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor and others were also spotted in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:02 PM IST
