In Pics: Deepika Padukone shows how to wear basics right; Nora Fatehi turns heads with all-black airport ensemble

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been shooting for director Shakun Batra's next with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey, has once again proved she can carry almost everything with panache.

Showing us how to wear basics right, the leggy lass opted for a white crop top with blue mom-fit jeans. She added a pair of fresh white sneakers to her look and styled her hair in her signature sleek bun.