In Pics: Deepika Padukone shows how to wear basics right; Nora Fatehi turns heads with all-black airport ensemble

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has been shooting for director Shakun Batra's next with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey, has once again proved she can carry almost everything with panache.
Showing us how to wear basics right, the leggy lass opted for a white crop top with blue mom-fit jeans. She added a pair of fresh white sneakers to her look and styled her hair in her signature sleek bun.
Meanwhile, 'Saki Saki' girl Nora Fatehi sashayed out of the Mumbai airport in a chic all-black ensemble. Pairing her athleisure wear with a black crop top and heeled leather boots, the 'Street Dancer' completed her look with a white handbag.
Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Kharband, Malaika Arora were among the other Bollywood celebrities spotted in town.
Check out the picture here
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)