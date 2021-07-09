In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, fans say 'take my money already'

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai, on Friday.

Padukone arrived at the 'Bajirao Mastaani' director's office in Juhu minutes after Kartik Aaryan and this left fans speculating.

Reacting to paparazzi pictures, a netizen wrote: "Oh my my waiting for this pair from a very long time would love to see this pair."

"Finally will get to see the two of them together on screen," wrote another.

An excited fan commented: "OMG yes, take my money already."

Check out the pictures here: