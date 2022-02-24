In Pics: Deepika Padukone joins Alia Bhatt for a special screening of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia Bhatt received support from her best friend Deepika Padukone, who joined her for a special screening of the film.

Deepika was a vision in white as she arrived for the screening in a pristine saree. Alia, who has been promoting the film in bespoke white ensembles, looked beautiful in a suit as she waved at the paparazzi.

She even struck her signature pose from the film with folded hands.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bombay HC dismisses pleas seeking changes in Gangubai Kathiawadi film

Advertisement

Both Deepika and Alia went on to join filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali post the screening.

Loading View on Instagram

While 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is Alia's first venture with the ace director, Deepika has been Bhansali's favourite muse for many years now. The duo has collaborated for three films so far, starting with 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' in 2012, and moving on to 'Bajirao Mastani' in 2015 and 'Padmaavat' in 2018.

Bhansali's films have also played cupid in Deepika's life as she met her husband Ranveer Singh on the sets of 'Ram Leela', where they fell in love. Ranveer starred alongside Deepika in the other two SLB films as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Revealed! THIS is how Alia Bhatt prepared for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Meanwhile, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, has been surrounded with controversies of late. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court suggested that the name of the film be changed as a plea mentioned that it defames the Kathiawadi community and sought a stay on the film.

Actress Kangana Ranaut too commented that the film will tank at the box office, and went on to call Alia a 'rom-com bimbo'.

However, Alia stated that she is not affected by the controversies and that it is only the audience who can comment if the film was good or bad after watching it in the theatres.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:03 AM IST