In Pics: Deepika Padukone arrives back in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was in Bangalore with her family, returned to Mumbai on Sunday. The 'Padmaavat' actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport with husband Ranveer Singh.
The power couple was seen twinning in all-black outfits.
Deepika flew down to Bengaluru last month, with husband Ranveer Singh, to spend some time with family.
Her father, legendary Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
While Ujjala and Anisha were under home quarantine, the Prakash Padukone was recovering from the infection at a hospital in Bengaluru.
According to reports, Deepika had also tested positive for coronavirus. The 'Cocktail' actress, however, didn't release an official statement about the same.
On the professional front, Deepika will share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama 83. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film's release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Deepika has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
The actress will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.
Meanwhile, Ranveer will reunite with Rohit Shetty for the film 'Cirkus'.
It is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy Of Errors', with Ranveer essaying a double role. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.
