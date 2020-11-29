In Pics: Deepika, Ananya, Sidhant spotted at Gateway of India; Ranbir Kapoor arrives back in the bay

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who's currently shooting for Shakun Bantra's upcoming next, was spotted at Gateway of India, Mumbai, on Sunday. Her co-stars Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi were also captured by the shutterbugs.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor - who'll be next seen in Ayan Mukerjee's sci-fi drama 'Brahmastra', was spotted at the Kalina airport as he returned to Mumbai.
Malaika Arora, Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor, Saquib Saleem and Homansh Kohli were among the other spotted in town.
Check out the pictures here:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)