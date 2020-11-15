In Pics: COVID-19 pandemic fails to dull Diwali celebrations for Bollywood celebs

While we thought Diwali celebrations will be a low-key affair for most Bollywood celebrities owing to the ongoing pandemic, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor and other stars were spotted in town attending house parties and poojas.

The gorgeous Kapoor sisters were captured by the shutterbugs as they arrived at father Boney's office in Andheri for a pooja.