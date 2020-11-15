Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: COVID-19 pandemic fails to dull Diwali celebrations for Bollywood celebs

By FPJ Web Desk

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor and other stars were spotted in town attending house parties and poojas.

While we thought Diwali celebrations will be a low-key affair for most Bollywood celebrities owing to the ongoing pandemic, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor and other stars were spotted in town attending house parties and poojas.

The gorgeous Kapoor sisters were captured by the shutterbugs as they arrived at father Boney's office in Andheri for a pooja.

Jhanvi and Khushi with father Boney Kapoor at his office in Andheri
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Ananya Pandey, along with father Chunky, attended Bunty Sajdeh's Diwali bash in Bandra. Among others present at the party were Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan and Gauri Khan.

Check out the pictures here:

Chunky and Ananya Pandey at Bunty Sajdeh party in Bandra
Manish Malhotra
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar
Athiya Shetty for Laxshmi Poojan at BSE
Arhaan Khan
Gauri Khan
Ananya with father Chunky
Maheep Kapoor
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Prachi Desai snapped in Juhu
Abhimanyu Dassani
Karishma Tanna
Bhagyshree, Abhimanyu, Avantika dassani snapped in Juhu
Rashmi Desai
Kritika Kamra
Gurfatehi Pirzada & Mehreen Pirzada
Ananya Pandey
Aamir Ali
Vardhaan Puri with Mom in Juhu
Manish Malhotra
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Sonu Sood snapped in Andheri
Photos by Viral Bhayani

