In Pics: Check out Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's dreamy wedding venue in Alibaug

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, January 24.
Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.
"The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22," a source told PTI.
The paparazzi have stationed outside the wedding venue at The Mansion House Resort, that is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat.
According to the website, The Mansion House is an escape to the idyllic utopia of nature. Tucked away in a quaint village of Alibaug, it offers an ideal spot to relax amidst greenery in the lap of mother nature.
The experiences here include:
Temperature Controlled Swimming Pool
Games Room
In-room Spa
Banquet Halls and
Fine Dining among others
Check out the pictures below.
A source close to Varun told IANS: "It will be a close-knit family affair, keeping the global pandemic in mind, because there are elder family members in both the families. It will be around 40 people from both the families gather for the occasion."
On the guest list the source had added that "no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now, because then the guest list would cross 500, which is not practically possible.”
The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.
On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in "Jug Jug Jeeyo" alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)