In Pics: Check out Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's dreamy wedding venue in Alibaug

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, January 24.

Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

"The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22," a source told PTI.

The paparazzi have stationed outside the wedding venue at The Mansion House Resort, that is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat.