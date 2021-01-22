In Pics: Check out Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's lavish new Mumbai home

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, moved into their new home ahead of welcoming baby number two.
The duo, along with their friends from the industry have been giving a sneak peek into their lavish abode on social media.
This new crib has been designed by Darshini Shah who told Bombay Times that Saif and Kareena's new house is "an extension of sorts of the old one."
"It meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way," she added.
She further mentioned that just like their previous home at Fortune Heights, the new home also has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, new nursery for the baby, Taimur’s own space, beautiful terraces including a swimming pool.
Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. She gave birth to her firstborn Taimur in 2016.
The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.
Meanwhile Saif is currently caught up in the middle of a controversy surrounding his latest web show 'Tandav'. The multiple FIRs and protests for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments has led to security being beefed up at their home.
On work front, he will next be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush', 'Vikram Vedha' with Hrithik Roshan and the multi-starrer 'Bhoot Police'.
