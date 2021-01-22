In Pics: Check out Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's lavish new Mumbai home

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. She gave birth to her firstborn Taimur in 2016.

The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Meanwhile Saif is currently caught up in the middle of a controversy surrounding his latest web show 'Tandav'. The multiple FIRs and protests for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments has led to security being beefed up at their home.

On work front, he will next be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush', 'Vikram Vedha' with Hrithik Roshan and the multi-starrer 'Bhoot Police'.