In Pics: Check out Juhi Chawla's lavish multi-storey home in Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta have a lavish abode in Mumbai's Malabar Hill. Their multi-storey family home, located in the plush locality, overlooks the Queen's Necklace - Marine Drive.

According to Architectural Digest India, the couple recently revamped their crib and the space has been designed by Channa Daswatte, the Sri Lankan architect who has previously worked with Jay Mehta on other projects.

Speaking to the magazine, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders said, "I don’t have to explain anything to him; he really understands my way of life."

The pictures of their stunning home were shared on social media by Interior Design photographer Ahish Sahi.

Check out the pictures here: