In Pics: Check out Juhi Chawla's lavish multi-storey home in Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta have a lavish abode in Mumbai's Malabar Hill. Their multi-storey family home, located in the plush locality, overlooks the Queen's Necklace - Marine Drive.
According to Architectural Digest India, the couple recently revamped their crib and the space has been designed by Channa Daswatte, the Sri Lankan architect who has previously worked with Jay Mehta on other projects.
Speaking to the magazine, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders said, "I don’t have to explain anything to him; he really understands my way of life."
The pictures of their stunning home were shared on social media by Interior Design photographer Ahish Sahi.
Check out the pictures here:
Jay and Juhi have been married for almost 25 years now and have two children – a daughter named Janhavi and son named Arjun – together.
They had tied the knot in 1996 in a hush hush wedding ceremony.
In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Chawla -- a celebrated star of the 90s who barely talks about her personal life - had got candid on her secret wedding to the businessman. She had revealed stating that only a few close friends and family members knew of it, as she was afraid of losing her stardom.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)