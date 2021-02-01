In Pics: Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's luxurious 4-bedroom apartment in Worli, Mumbai

Bollywood actor turned producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl in January 2021.
According to reports, the power couple who purchased their Worli apartment in 2016, have now added a animal-themed nursery after welcoming their daughter.
Kohli purchased the house located on the 35th floor in Tower C of a three-tower complex named Omkar 1973, in 2016 for Rs 34 crore.
It is a four-bedroom apartment decked with an expensive terrace where the couple was seen playing cricket and even Anushka’s dance filmed for the song ‘Kudi Nu Nachne De’ video for ‘Angrezi Medium’.
Besides that, the couple has been posting pictures of their quarantine time spent together indulging in different activities and flooding their Instagram with sneak peeks of their home.
On January 11, 2021, Virat and Anushka were blessed with a baby girl.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli informed on Twitter.
"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," he added.
In August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, both of them had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."
Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.
