In Pics: Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's luxurious 4-bedroom apartment in Worli, Mumbai

Bollywood actor turned producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl in January 2021.

According to reports, the power couple who purchased their Worli apartment in 2016, have now added a animal-themed nursery after welcoming their daughter.

Kohli purchased the house located on the 35th floor in Tower C of a three-tower complex named Omkar 1973, in 2016 for Rs 34 crore.

It is a four-bedroom apartment decked with an expensive terrace where the couple was seen playing cricket and even Anushka’s dance filmed for the song ‘Kudi Nu Nachne De’ video for ‘Angrezi Medium’.