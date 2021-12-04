In Pics: Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif spotted post-workout session in Mumbai

At a time when people's interest in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's royal wedding in Rajasthan is at an all-time high, the actress was photographed post a rigorous workout session in Mumbai. She was reportedly joined by her sister Isabelle Kaif who arrived at the actress’s residence.

Katrina was spotted in a white tank top, and black leggings. She completed her look with a mask and a pair of sunglasses.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Isabelle Kaif | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

According to IANS, the Internet was abuzz with stories that Vicky and Katrina have had a court marriage before their traditional nuptials. However, Vicky was busy shooting in Mumbai. The actor has three films-in-the-making lined up. It is not clear which one he was shooting.

The films featuring Vicky include Karan Johar's upcoming drama 'Govinda Naam Mera', with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani playing the female lead roles, Meghna Gulzar's much-awaited Sam Manekshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur', and 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar's superhero action film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.

The VicKat wedding celebrations are taking place from December 7 to 12 at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

Also, all guests attending the wedding must carry full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday.

The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony, and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding.

Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:54 AM IST