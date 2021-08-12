In Pics: 'Birthday girl' Sara Ali Khan arrives at father Saif's residence; Ranveer Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated her 26th birthday on Thursday, was spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived at her father Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, in Mumbai.

Sara celebrated her birthday with paps, who greeted her with a cake and balloons.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Actor Ranveer Singh was captured at the General Corporate Aviation Private Jet Terminal in Kalina. He looked dapper in a black suit, which he paired with a purple tie.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Actors Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar stepped out for an event at Mumbai's Novotel Hotel. They are currently promoting their film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shahid Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Genelia D'Souza, Shruti Haasan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sara Tendulkar were also spotted in the city, on Thursday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:09 PM IST