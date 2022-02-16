In Pics: Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema inconsolable upon seeing the disco legend’s mortal remains

Iconic Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) on Tuesday night, was a name best known for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream cinema. He was 69 when he breathed his last.

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Rema, who is also a singer, and music composer, son Bappa Lahiri.

Bappi Da’s mortal remains were brought to his Mumbai residence. In the photos shared by the paparazzi, the disco king’s daughter Rema appears to be inconsolable upon seeing her beloved father inside a coffin.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Lahiri, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Intehaan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", and "Aaj rapat jaaye to", among others.

In the 2000s, Lahiri was also one of the singers who sang "Tune Maari Entriyaan" from 2014's "Gunday".

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the family members mentioned that the last rites will happen tomorrow as they are waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles.

"The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:12 PM IST