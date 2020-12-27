In Pics: Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddique, Sunil Grover and others attend Salman Khan's intimate birthday bash

Every year, hundreds of fans gather outside the actor’s Bandra apartment to greet him and wish him on his birthday. However, this year, the actor has urged his fans to follow COVID-19 norms and also informed that the celebration will be muted due to the pandemic.

"This time we will not have any birthday celebrations. Only our family will be here (Panvel) and no one else. This year we are not planning to do anything because this has been a terrible year for everybody, and people have faced a lot of difficulties," Salman told reporters at his Panvel farmhouse.

"Hopefully, next year everything will go back to normal. I hope that everyone is happy, healthy and safe," the actor said.

Amid the pandemic, Salman has appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house in Mumbai on the occasion of his birthday.