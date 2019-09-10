In Pics: Ayushman Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt and other stars spotted across Mumbai

B towners kick started their Tuesday with a bang. Kangana Ranaut who is preparing for her next ‘Dhaakad’ was spotted today morning at dance class in Khar. Farhan Akhtar’s lady love Shibani Dandekar spotted today at Pali Hill, she went on a morning walk.

Ayushman Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap snapped at Chi Chin Chu restaurant in Mumbai. Sania Mirza had enjoyed her dinner with Punit Malhotra, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan at Yauatcha in Bandra-Kurla Complex. Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt and kids clicked by paps in Bandra yesterday night.

Bobby Deol spotted with wife Tania Deol and younger son as they returned from vacation. Amrita Rao all smiles to paps at airport in eye grabbing denim attire. Ajay Devgn spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Ibrahim Ali Khan caught by paparazzi outside movie theatre in Juhu with friends.