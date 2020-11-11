In pics: Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades arrives at NCB office after being summoned in drugs case

Meanwhile, Agisilaos Demetriades - brother of Gabriella Demetriades, is in judicial custody in a drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The 30-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 18 October. The NCB has claimed that he is directly connected with a co-accused in the case from whom commercial quantity of drugs was seized and that he has links with other co-accused too.

The agency has also alleged that he knew many drug dealers, was in touch with them and transacting with them.

The NCB started its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

(With inputs from agencies)