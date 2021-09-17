In Pics: Arjun Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Rohit Shetty and others arrive at T-Series office for Ganpati darshan

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Parth Samthaan and filmmaker Rohit Shetty were among the other celebrities who were spotted at the T-Series office in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan.
The 10-day Ganpati festival, which usually draws millions on the streets, is being celebrated in a low-key manner with several restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bhushan Kumar on Friday invited his close friends from the industry who came for Ganpati darshan at his office. It was attended by a number of television and Bollywood celebs. The stars arrived for the darshan and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha.
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Photos by Viral Bhayani
