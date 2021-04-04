Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics Arjun Kapoor celebrates Easter with Malika Arora's family; Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene arrive in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted in Bandra on Sunday as he arrived at his girlfriend Malaika Arora's residence for Easter brunch.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, actress Ileana D'souza headed to a bakery in Mumbai's Bandra area to shop for Easter goodies. The actress also offered some desserts to the paparazzi.

Nora Fatehi looked ravishing in a red figure-hugging dress as she arrived at Mukesh Chabbaria's office.

Rajkummar Rao, Arbaaz Khan, Sussanne Khan and Taapsee Pannu were among the others spotted by the shutterbugs in town.

