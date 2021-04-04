In Pics Arjun Kapoor celebrates Easter with Malika Arora's family; Madhuri Dixit, Dr Nene arrive in Mumbai

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted in Bandra on Sunday as he arrived at his girlfriend Malaika Arora's residence for Easter brunch.
Meanwhile, actress Ileana D'souza headed to a bakery in Mumbai's Bandra area to shop for Easter goodies. The actress also offered some desserts to the paparazzi.
Nora Fatehi looked ravishing in a red figure-hugging dress as she arrived at Mukesh Chabbaria's office.
Rajkummar Rao, Arbaaz Khan, Sussanne Khan and Taapsee Pannu were among the others spotted by the shutterbugs in town.
