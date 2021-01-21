In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli clicked by shutterbugs first time after welcoming daughter

For those wondering why their newborn daughter wasn't captured by the shutterbugs, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had recently urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter.

They had written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy.

"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.

They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.

"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.