In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other celebs clicked in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Friday as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

While some of them got papped at the airport, others were clicked by shutterbugs at different locations in the city.

Alia Bhatt, who is busy with the promotions of her recently-released film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was seen in an open double-deckered bus. She reportedly visited several theatres in the city and interacted with fans. She opted for a white and pink floral saree.

On the other hand, B-Town divas Kriti, Shraddha and Mrunal Thakur were spotted at Maddock Films' office in Santacruz. They were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone, who never fails to make a style statement evrytime she steps out, was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier today. She wore an all blue outfit and completed her look with white high heels.

Shahid, who is celebrating his birthday today, was also spotted with his wife Mira and kids in Mumbai.

Check out the photos of the celebs here:

Anushka Sharma | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti Sanon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shahid Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty Kundra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:32 PM IST