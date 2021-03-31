Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Anushka Sharma resumes work; Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at gym in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Actress Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her daughter earlier this year, resumed work on Wednesday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Actress Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her daughter earlier this year, resumed work on Wednesday. The actress was spotted on the sets of an ad shoot in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was captured by the paparazzi as she arrived at a gym. The 'Good Newwz' welcomed her second child, a baby boy, on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre were among the others who were spotted in town on Wednesday.

Check out the pictures here:

