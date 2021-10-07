e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:11 PM IST

In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood celebs captured by paps in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at the Puma store in Linking Road with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
FPJ Web Desk
In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood celebs captured by paps in Mumbai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Goregaon Filmcity in Mumbai on Thursday. She was captured by the paparazzi outside her vanity van.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at the Puma store in Linking Road with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Neha Dhupia, who welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, was spotted with her husband Angad Bedi as she got discharged from the hospital.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:11 PM IST
