In Pics: Ankita Lokhande's mid-night birthday celebrations

Ankita Lokhande celebrates her birthday on December 19 and the actor has turned 36 this year. The Manikarnika actor celebrated her birthday with her near and dear ones and posted a long video on her Instagram page.

In the video, Ankita is seen wearing a blue skater dress with red threadwork all over it. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and rounded her look with minimal makeup. Beau Vicky Jain was also a part of the celebrations.

In a couple of pictures, Ankita Lokhande can be seen making a wish before cutting the cake. She wrote, "Wishes and dreams." She captioned the video saying, "Birthday special... Happy birthday" Many celebrities including Karanvir Bohra reacted to the posts and wished the Manikarnika actress on her birthday.