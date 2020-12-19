In Pics: Ankita Lokhande's mid-night birthday celebrations

Ankita Lokhande celebrates her birthday on December 19 and the actor has turned 36 this year. The Manikarnika actor celebrated her birthday with her near and dear ones and posted a long video on her Instagram page.
In the video, Ankita is seen wearing a blue skater dress with red threadwork all over it. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and rounded her look with minimal makeup. Beau Vicky Jain was also a part of the celebrations.
In a couple of pictures, Ankita Lokhande can be seen making a wish before cutting the cake. She wrote, "Wishes and dreams." She captioned the video saying, "Birthday special... Happy birthday" Many celebrities including Karanvir Bohra reacted to the posts and wished the Manikarnika actress on her birthday.
On a related note, Actor Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta paid a musical tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. In a short video which has been shared online, Ankita said she had never imagined she would ever be talking about the late actor in this manner.
Usha Nadkarni, who played Sushant's mother Savita Deshmukh in the serial, remembers Sushant as silent and gentle on-screen but naughty and jovial in real life. She recalls how he used to play pranks with her which annoyed her initially but then she started enjoying them.
Her teary-eyed speech is followed by Ankita's performance on romantic numbers.
