In Pics: Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan while filming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ filmmaker Raj Mehta on Saturday announced that the shooting of his film has resumed. The unit of the film was in Chandigarh on an outdoor schedule but shooting had to be halted after cast members Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, besides director Mehta, tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile Anil Kapoor tested negative for the same.

Besides that, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film ‘AK vs AK’, which will be streaming on Netflix on the same day as his birthday.

In the film, Anil will be seen playing himself, and not an Airforce officer.

Meanwhile, his co-star Anurag Kashyap plays a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of an actor (Anil), and films the search for her in real time.

It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.