In Pics: Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan while filming 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Bollywood’s age-defying actor Anil Kapoor turned 64 on December 24. The ‘Mr India’ actor is currently filming his upcoming project ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, and decided to celebrate his special day with the entire team.
The moments from Kapoor’s celebration were shared by actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan on Instagram. The videos also feature the actor’s wife Sunita.
Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor also wished her dad on his birthday in an adorable post on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year.”
‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ filmmaker Raj Mehta on Saturday announced that the shooting of his film has resumed. The unit of the film was in Chandigarh on an outdoor schedule but shooting had to be halted after cast members Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, besides director Mehta, tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile Anil Kapoor tested negative for the same.
Besides that, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film ‘AK vs AK’, which will be streaming on Netflix on the same day as his birthday.
In the film, Anil will be seen playing himself, and not an Airforce officer.
Meanwhile, his co-star Anurag Kashyap plays a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of an actor (Anil), and films the search for her in real time.
It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
