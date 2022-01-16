In Pics: Ananya Panday sets the internet ablaze with stunning photos in sparkly beachwear

Actor Ananya Panday has been winning the beach fashion game on the internet with her back-to-back swoon-worthy beachwear looks. Her latest post in a chic printed beachwear teamed with quirky accessories has also created a buzz online.

In the caption, she wrote, "Ocean eyes 🐬"

The 'Gehraiyaan' star chose striking accessories to glam up her beach-ready ensemble. She donned upon a layered necklace along with quirky earrings.

The actress will be next seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has 'Liger' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in the pipeline.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:03 PM IST