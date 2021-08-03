Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Ananya Panday looks smoking hot as she poses in Rs 33k hand-knit bikini top

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who has become a source of wardrobe inspiration for many, recently released inside images from a leading magazine's cover shoot and left her fans gasping for air.

Cosmopolitan

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress is seen striking a bold pose in the first image. It shows her flipping her curled tresses. She's seen wearing a hand-knit bikini top by Shivan and Narresh. The draped bandeau top costs Rs 32,950. Ananya has paired the bikini top with maroon trousers. Her jewelry consists of a gold chain, paired with rings and earrings.

In the second look, Ananya can be seen raising the temperature in a vintage setup with a golden trench coat, inside a retro car. Her tresses are left loose, and her makeup is kept at minimal giving the whole look a chic vibe.

Looking radiant in this colored image, the actress has donned a metallic corded skirt with an infiloop bralette. She has paired the outfit with shoulder length earrings.

In the other picture, Ananya looks dauntless as she is seen wearing a black velvet v-neck dress, with her hair tied in a pony, paired with minimal jewelery.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pan-India film, 'Liger' alongside Vijay Devarakonda. She also has Shakun Batra's next in the pipeline.

