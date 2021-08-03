In Pics: Ananya Panday looks smoking hot as she poses in Rs 33k hand-knit bikini top

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who has become a source of wardrobe inspiration for many, recently released inside images from a leading magazine's cover shoot and left her fans gasping for air.

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress is seen striking a bold pose in the first image. It shows her flipping her curled tresses. She's seen wearing a hand-knit bikini top by Shivan and Narresh. The draped bandeau top costs Rs 32,950. Ananya has paired the bikini top with maroon trousers. Her jewelry consists of a gold chain, paired with rings and earrings.