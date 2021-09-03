In Pics: An inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill arrives for Sidharth Shukla's last rites at Oshiwara Crematorium

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left everyone shocked. Amidst the mourning, an inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill was spotted with her brother as they arrived for the late actor's last rites.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called Sidnaaz by their fans, met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13', and since then they had been in constant touch with each other. They both also featured in two music videos of the songs 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

According to several reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth's side when he breathed his last at the age of 40.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla on Thursday has shocked the Indian film and television industry. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:14 PM IST