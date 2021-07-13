Photos: Amitabh Bachchan turns DJ for the schedule wrap party of 'GoodBye'

After completing the first schedule of 'Goodbye', the film's team recently attended the wrap-up party.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Goodbye' features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.

Taking to Instagram, Pavail posted a string of images of the cast celebrating the schedule wrap-up.

In one of the photographs, we can see Pavail sharing smiles with Big B. And according to Pavail's caption, it seems Big B turned DJ at the bash.